Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

STZ traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,790. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

