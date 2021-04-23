Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.77. 65,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

