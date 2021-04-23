Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires Shares of 506 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $264.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $265.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

