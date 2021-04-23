Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $220.57 and a one year high of $449.76.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit