Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $220.57 and a one year high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

