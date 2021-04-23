Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $80,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

