Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $153.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

