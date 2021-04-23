Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 41,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $74.15 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

