Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.