Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 194,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.