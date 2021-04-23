Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 163.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 316.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

