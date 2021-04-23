Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 965 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

