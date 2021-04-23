NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.50.

NorthWestern stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.28. NorthWestern has a one year low of $47.43 and a one year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

