NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

NWE opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.