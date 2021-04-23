NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%.

NWE opened at $69.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.28. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $474,989.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Earnings History for NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit