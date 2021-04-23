Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.58.

NUE stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Nucor has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

