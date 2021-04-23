Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,584 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of AVROBIO worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $471.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

