Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $32.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

