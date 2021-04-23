Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,325,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 394,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,995,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 515,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $53.74 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $267.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,868. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

