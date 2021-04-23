Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of 21Vianet Group worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

