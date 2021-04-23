Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,973 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Anterix worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anterix by 371.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anterix by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $28,056.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and have sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEX opened at $46.79 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $37.97.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

