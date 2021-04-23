Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,669 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

