Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Up 1.8%

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 4,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a market cap of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company. It offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

