NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Central Bank & Trust Co.’s 5th Largest Position

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,861 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded up $9.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $603.12. 113,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

