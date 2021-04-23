NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA opened at $594.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.60 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

