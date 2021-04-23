Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is a pharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs for human and veterinary oncology. Its drugs portfolio comprises Paclical, Doxophos, Docecal and OAS-19, for human treatment as well as Paccal Vet-CA1 and Doxophos Vet, for cancer treatment in dogs, which are in different clinical phases. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB is based in Uppsala, Sweden. “

OTCMKTS:OASMY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.22.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

