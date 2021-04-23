Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Shares of OCDDY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.26. 16,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,867. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

