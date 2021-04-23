OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 10,115 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,724. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.34. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $148.42.

