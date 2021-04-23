OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,249 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 22.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 46.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

ADBE stock traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.57 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.84.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.