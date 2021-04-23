OLD National Bancorp IN Has $16.29 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after buying an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

