OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,415 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,133. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $173.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

