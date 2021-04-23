OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,396 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.42. 35,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.50 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day moving average is $139.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

