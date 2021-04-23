Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 19,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

