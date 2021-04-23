OLO (NYSE:OLO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. OLO has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

