OLO (NYSE:OLO) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

OLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. OLO has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

