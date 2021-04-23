Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Omnicom Group traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $80.94, with a volume of 106581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after buying an additional 205,342 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,597,000 after purchasing an additional 127,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.