ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading Up 8.7%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)’s share price was up 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.00. Approximately 2,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.22 million.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,650.00. Insiders bought a total of 94,031 shares of company stock worth $6,881,012 over the last 90 days.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

