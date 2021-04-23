OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Announces Earnings Results

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th.

Several analysts have recently commented on OPBK shares. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

