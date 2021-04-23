Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.14. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $259.00 on Thursday. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.74 and its 200-day moving average is $265.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.