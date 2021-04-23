Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

DOCN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

