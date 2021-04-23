Oppenheimer Comments on NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.17.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of -370.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.