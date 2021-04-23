Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Orange stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,487. Orange has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Orange by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Orange by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

