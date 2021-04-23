Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) were down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.40 and last traded at $47.40. Approximately 2,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.