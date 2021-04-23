Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,449 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Western Digital worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

