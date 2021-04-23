Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 6,747 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 72.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 281,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $115.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.