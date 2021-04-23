Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 7,330 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 799,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

