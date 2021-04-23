Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.