Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,961,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $859.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $747.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $756.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a market capitalization of $101.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

