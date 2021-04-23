Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

