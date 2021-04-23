Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,541 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,730 shares of company stock worth $3,607,811. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

