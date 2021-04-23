Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $309.99 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

