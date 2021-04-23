Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.21 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.